Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Eric H. Waser Sells 1,500 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,036. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $525.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,183,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 97,502 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

