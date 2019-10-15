PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDFS. ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.92 million, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.25. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

