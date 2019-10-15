PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of CNXN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
