PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CNXN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

