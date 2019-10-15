Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,373 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Paypal worth $68,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 202,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

