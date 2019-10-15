Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,153,665 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. 865,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,477. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

