Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,033 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 195,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,977.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 25,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 977,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

