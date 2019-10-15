Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,498 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after buying an additional 433,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.41. 79,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

