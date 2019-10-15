Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after acquiring an additional 777,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after acquiring an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,610,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,279,000 after acquiring an additional 151,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after buying an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,705,000 after buying an additional 785,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $136.29. 230,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,228. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.