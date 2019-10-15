Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,189,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 34.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 33.1% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $94.92. 306,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,274. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

