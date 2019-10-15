Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.95. 3,096,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.74. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.