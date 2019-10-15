Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,231,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 355,205 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 597.22% and a negative return on equity of 459.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares in the company, valued at $363,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $29,864.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 470,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 678,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

