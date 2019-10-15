Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.63

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $163.11 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

