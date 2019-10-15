Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 21,066 Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,066 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of Era Group worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERA. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Era Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 141.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Era Group during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Era Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Era Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE ERA opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Era Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter. Era Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%.

Era Group Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

