Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 6,970 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Lumber Liquidators worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

