Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 104,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth $1,850,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth $2,593,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 173,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 554,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.