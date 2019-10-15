Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 796.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,403.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

