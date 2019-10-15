Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 224,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 181,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of AGX opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $586.87 million, a PE ratio of 117.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Argan had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

