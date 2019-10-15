Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Carriage Services worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $379.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

