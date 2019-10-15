Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 60,240 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 189.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

TELL stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tellurian Inc has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. Tellurian’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

