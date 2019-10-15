Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.90

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and traded as low as $28.00. Paradise shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09.

About Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc produces and sells candied fruit and molded plastics in the United States. The company's Candied Fruit segment produces and sells candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, to manufacturing bakers, institutional users, and retailers; and processes and sells frozen strawberry products to commercial and institutional users, such as preservers, dairies, drink manufacturers, etc.

