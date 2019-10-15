Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:PACD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 6,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.74. Pacific Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3,500.00.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 133.18% and a negative net margin of 827.68%. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

