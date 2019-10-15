Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,593,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 490,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 212,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 142,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTMC opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.