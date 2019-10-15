Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2649 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.