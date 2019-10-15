Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,148 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,929.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 25,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $1,000,266.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.