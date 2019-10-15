Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. CIBC upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

