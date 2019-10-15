Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after buying an additional 282,484 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $663,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $192.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Gabelli downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Shares of CASY opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $173.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

