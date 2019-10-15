Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 323.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after buying an additional 307,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 571.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 273,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 232,562 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.