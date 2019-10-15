Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. EPR Properties has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.52). EPR Properties had a net margin of 41.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.