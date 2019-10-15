Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD opened at $680.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.74 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $735.33.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

