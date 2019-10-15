Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

In related news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,323.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

