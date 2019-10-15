Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 341,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,758. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 188.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 29.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

