Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 30th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

OC opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

In other news, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 827,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,234,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,006,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens Corning by 22.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $11,657,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

