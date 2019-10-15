Orgel Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4,791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

