OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$8.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.50.

Separately, CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

CVE OGI opened at C$6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$4.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.