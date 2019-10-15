OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$8.20 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$10.50.

Separately, CIBC set a C$9.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

CVE OGI opened at C$6.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$4.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

