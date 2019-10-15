O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $425.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Customer-centric business model and growing demand for high-quality auto parts are likely to drive O’Reilly’s growth in 2019. As such, the firm projects higher y/y earnings and sales for 2019. The specialty auto parts retailer is poised to benefit from store openings and distribution centers in profitable regions. The company has a track record of following a dual-market strategy by serving DIY and DIFM customers. The firm’s recent buyout deal with Mayasa Auto Parts bodes well. This marks O’Reilly’s first international expansion transaction. Strong cash flow and buyback program are other positives. However, the company is bogged down by high SG&A costs, which may dent margins. High capex and elevated leverage play spoilsports. O’Reilly’s earnings estimates for 2019 have been stable of late.”

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $441.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $408.93.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $401.39 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $314.14 and a one year high of $414.63. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total value of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after buying an additional 862,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $140,345,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

