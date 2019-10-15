O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lessened by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.4% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,582,000 after buying an additional 862,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 523,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,509.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price (up previously from $435.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.93.

ORLY stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.75. 348,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $314.14 and a 52 week high of $414.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

