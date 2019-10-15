Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003694 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $991,647.00 and $190.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00859902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00190163 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005779 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004474 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

