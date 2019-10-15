Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $5.95. Orbit International shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 866 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.08.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

About Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT)

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

