Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 845,143 shares of company stock worth $43,950,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. 7,201,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,911,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

