Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.0% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,947,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198,125. The firm has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

