Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,360 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. Anheuser Busch Inbev makes up about 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.10. 143,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,514. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

