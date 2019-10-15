Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,036 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,402,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,990,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

