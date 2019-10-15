Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $108.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,282. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

