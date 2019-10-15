Odyssey Market Cap Hits $5.29 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Odyssey has a market cap of $5.29 million and $342,628.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinTiger and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00227824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.01054335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank, IDEX, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

