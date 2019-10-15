OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.38 million. Research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

