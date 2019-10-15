OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.
OCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
