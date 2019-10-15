Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

