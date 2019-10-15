Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OCDGF stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.
About Ocado Group
