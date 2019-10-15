NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on NY MTG TR INC/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.77. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 116.34 and a current ratio of 116.34.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 11.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,567,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 22.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

