Nwam LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 444,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $277.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

