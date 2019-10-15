Nwam LLC Purchases 1,853 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 96,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,376. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.