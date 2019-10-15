Nwam LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,968,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,679,000 after purchasing an additional 167,469 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $18,362,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 808.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,838 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $133.09. 228,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.34. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

